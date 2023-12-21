What nationality is Lisa Kudrow’s husband?

Lisa Kudrow’s Husband Revealed: Meet Michel Stern, a French Businessman

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often find love in unexpected places. One such example is Lisa Kudrow, the talented actress known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit TV show “Friends.” While many fans are familiar with Kudrow’s on-screen persona, they may be curious about her personal life, particularly her husband’s nationality. So, who is Lisa Kudrow’s husband, and where does he come from?

Meet Michel Stern, a French Businessman

Lisa Kudrow’s husband is Michel Stern, a successful French businessman. Stern was born and raised in France, and he has made a name for himself in the world of advertising. He is known for his work as an advertising executive and has worked with several high-profile clients throughout his career.

Kudrow and Stern first met in the late 1980s while attending a party. They instantly hit it off and began dating shortly after. The couple tied the knot in 1995 and has been happily married ever since. They have one son together, named Julian Murray Stern, who was born in 1998.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern meet?

A: Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern met at a party in the late 1980s and started dating soon after.

Q: What does Michel Stern do for a living?

A: Michel Stern is a French businessman who works in the advertising industry as an executive.

Q: How long have Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern been married?

A: Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern got married in 1995, so they have been married for over two decades.

Q: Do Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern have any children?

A: Yes, Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern have one son together named Julian Murray Stern, who was born in 1998.

In conclusion, Lisa Kudrow’s husband, Michel Stern, is a French businessman who has been happily married to the talented actress for over two decades. Their love story is a testament to the fact that true love knows no boundaries, be it geographical or cultural.