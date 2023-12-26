Title: Celebrities and Their Obligations for Court-Side Seats at NBA Games

Summary:

Celebrities have long been associated with court-side seats at NBA games, granting them an up-close and personal experience with the action on the court. However, these coveted seats are not simply handed out for free. A recent incident involving models Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski has highlighted the obligations that celebrities must fulfill to secure and maintain court-side seats.

In a dramatic game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, Shayk and Ratajkowski left a couple of minutes before the end, missing an epic comeback the Knicks. This sparked outrage among fans, who questioned why celebrities would receive complimentary seats worth thousands of dollars only to leave before witnessing a historic moment.

Following this controversy, Ratajkowski’s request for tickets to another game was denied MSG owner James Dolan, signaling that the Knicks organization takes their court-side seat obligations seriously. It was previously reported that the Knicks had been inundated with requests for these seats from a wide range of A-list celebrities. The selection process involves assessing whether the celebrity requesting the seat is influential enough to be considered a court-side “asset.”

Once granted access, celebrities are expected to fulfill various duties. These include participating in interviews during breaks, interacting naturally with other celebrities, radiating positive energy, and supporting the home team until the end of the game. Shayk and Ratajkowski’s premature departure violated these obligations, prompting a reevaluation of their eligibility for future court-side seats.

While court-side seats offer a unique experience for celebrities, they come with responsibilities. The incident involving Shayk and Ratajkowski serves as a reminder that these seats are not just for show, but require active engagement and support for the team. Going forward, the selection process for court-side seats may become even more stringent, ensuring that only those who meet their obligations are granted this exclusive privilege.