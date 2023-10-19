X Charges Users to Post in Experiment to Stop Spam Accounts and Increase Revenue

X, formerly known as Twitter, has launched a high-stakes experiment charging users in New Zealand and the Philippines $1 per month to post on its platform. This move aims to combat spam accounts and boost the platform’s declining revenue. The decision is significant because no other established social media site has imposed such a restriction on users. Posts are the lifeblood of social media platforms, and as more sites are dominated influencers and professional content creators, regular users have decreased their posting activity.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, is eager to tackle the issue of bots on the platform. These automated accounts post spam messages that often try to deceive users into signing up for adult services, cryptocurrencies, or fraudulent schemes. Despite efforts to combat them, spam accounts have proliferated, with X being named the worst service for misinformation the European Union.

In a recent blog post, X announced the launch of a payment program called “Not A Bot,” which is part of Musk’s strategy to change the economics of eliminating spam. By implementing even a minimal charge, the platform aims to deter spammers and make X a less attractive option for their activities. This experiment will initially only affect users in New Zealand and the Philippines, but X has suggested that the subscription model may be rolled out globally if successful.

The success of this experiment is uncertain. While $1 per month may seem insignificant to power users, the requirement to provide credit card details and pay can be a significant barrier for new users trying X for the first time. Additionally, the platform has already experienced a decline in user engagement, and with fewer users liking, replying, and reposting content, the network’s vitality could further diminish.

If this subscription model fails, it could lead to users seeking alternative social media platforms. This could benefit X’s competitors, such as BlueSky, Mastodon, or Threads, which have struggled to gain significant traction. However, if the experiment succeeds against the odds, it would demonstrate that users are willing to pay for social media, potentially shifting the monetization model away from ads and towards subscriptions.

While Musk has not promised to remove ads, the success of the subscription model could pave the way for a future where social media platforms generate substantial revenue without relying heavily on targeted advertising and data harvesting. Ultimately, the outcome of this experiment will shape the future of X and potentially the broader social media landscape.

