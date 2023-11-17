What Movies Where Rihanna In?

What Movies Was Rihanna In?

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, songwriter, and businesswoman, has not only conquered the music industry but has also made a name for herself in the world of movies. Known for her distinctive voice, captivating performances, and undeniable charisma, Rihanna has successfully transitioned from the stage to the silver screen. Let’s take a closer look at some of the movies she has been a part of.

1. Battleship (2012)

Rihanna made her acting debut in this science fiction action film directed Peter Berg. She played the role of Petty Officer Cora Raikes, a tough and skilled weapons specialist. Although the movie received mixed reviews, Rihanna’s performance was praised, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

2. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

In this visually stunning sci-fi film directed Luc Besson, Rihanna portrayed the character of Bubble, a shape-shifting entertainer. Her performance was widely acclaimed, and she brought a sense of vulnerability and depth to the role.

3. Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Rihanna joined an all-star female cast in this heist comedy film directed Gary Ross. She played the role of Nine Ball, a skilled hacker. Her effortless charm and undeniable presence added an extra layer of excitement to the movie.

4. Guava Island (2019)

In this musical film directed Hiro Murai, Rihanna starred alongside Donald Glover (Childish Gambino). She portrayed the character of Kofi Novia, a local Cuban girl. The film showcased Rihanna’s acting skills and her ability to captivate audiences in a different medium.

FAQ:

Q: Will Rihanna continue acting in the future?

A: While Rihanna has not announced any upcoming acting projects, she has expressed her interest in pursuing more acting roles in the future. Fans eagerly await her return to the big screen.

Q: Has Rihanna won any awards for her acting?

A: Although Rihanna has not won any major acting awards, she has received critical acclaim for her performances. Her talent and dedication to her craft have been recognized both audiences and industry professionals.

Q: What other projects is Rihanna involved in?

A: Apart from her music and acting career, Rihanna has also ventured into the world of fashion and beauty. She launched her own makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which has gained immense popularity for its inclusive range of products.

In conclusion, Rihanna has proven herself to be a multi-talented artist, excelling not only in the music industry but also in the world of movies. Her performances have showcased her versatility and ability to captivate audiences. As fans eagerly await her next acting endeavor, Rihanna continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.