What Movies Where Ariana Grande In?

Ariana Grande: A Rising Star in the Movie Industry

Ariana Grande, the multi-talented singer and actress, has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful vocals and charismatic performances. While she is widely known for her chart-topping music career, many fans are curious about her ventures in the world of movies. In this article, we will explore the films that Ariana Grande has been a part of, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

1. “Zoolander 2” (2016)

In this star-studded comedy sequel, Grande made a cameo appearance alongside renowned actors such as Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Although her role was brief, her appearance as herself added a touch of glamour to the film.

2. “Hairspray Live!” (2016)

Grande showcased her acting skills in this live television adaptation of the beloved musical “Hairspray.” Playing the role of Penny Pingleton, she impressed both critics and fans with her comedic timing and vocal prowess.

3. “Swindle” (2013)

In this Nickelodeon original movie, Grande took on the role of Amanda Benson, a tech-savvy teenager. The film follows a group of friends who embark on a mission to retrieve a valuable baseball card. Grande’s performance demonstrated her ability to connect with younger audiences.

4. “The Prom” (2020)

One of Grande’s most recent ventures in the movie industry is her appearance in the Netflix musical “The Prom.” Playing the character of Alyssa Greene, she showcased her incredible singing talent alongside a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

FAQ:

Q: Is Ariana Grande primarily known for her music or acting?

A: Ariana Grande initially gained fame as a singer, but she has also made a name for herself in the acting world through various film and television projects.

Q: Are there any upcoming movies featuring Ariana Grande?

A: While there are no confirmed upcoming movies at the moment, Grande has expressed her interest in pursuing more acting opportunities in the future.

Q: Has Ariana Grande won any awards for her acting?

A: Although Grande has not received any major acting awards, her performances have been well-received both critics and fans.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s foray into the movie industry has showcased her versatility and talent as an entertainer. From cameo appearances to leading roles, she continues to impress audiences with her acting skills. As her career progresses, fans eagerly anticipate her future projects, both in music and on the silver screen.