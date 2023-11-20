What movies have Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with loved ones, expressing gratitude, and indulging in a delicious feast. It’s also a perfect opportunity to cozy up on the couch and enjoy some quality movie time. Whether you’re looking for heartwarming family films or hilarious comedies, there are plenty of movies that capture the spirit of Thanksgiving. Here are some popular choices to consider for your holiday movie marathon.

1. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

This classic comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy follows two mismatched travelers who must overcome a series of misadventures to make it home in time for Thanksgiving. With its blend of humor and heartfelt moments, this film has become a Thanksgiving staple for many.

2. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

For those seeking a family-friendly option, this animated special based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts characters is a must-watch. Join Charlie Brown and his friends as they navigate the challenges of preparing a Thanksgiving meal and learn the true meaning of the holiday.

3. Home for the Holidays (1995)

Directed Jodie Foster, this comedy-drama explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional family gathering during Thanksgiving. With a stellar cast including Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Bancroft, this film offers a relatable and often humorous portrayal of the holiday chaos.

4. The Blind Side (2009)

While not solely focused on Thanksgiving, this inspiring sports drama features a pivotal Thanksgiving scene. Based on a true story, it follows the journey of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized teenager who finds hope and a loving family through football.

5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Although primarily associated with Christmas, this heartwarming tale begins with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As a kind-hearted man claims to be the real Santa Claus, a young girl and her mother must learn to believe in the magic of the holiday season.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any recent movies that revolve around Thanksgiving?

A: While Thanksgiving-themed movies may not be as common in recent years, there are still some notable options. “Krisha” (2015) and “The Oath” (2018) are independent films that explore the complexities of family dynamics during Thanksgiving.

Q: Can you recommend any romantic comedies set during Thanksgiving?

A: Absolutely! “Pieces of April” (2003) and “The Family Stone” (2005) are both romantic comedies that take place during Thanksgiving. They offer a mix of laughter, love, and family drama.

Q: Are there any animated movies besides “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”?

A: Yes, “Free Birds” (2013) is an animated comedy that follows two turkeys who travel back in time to change the course of history and remove turkey from the Thanksgiving menu.

As you gather with loved ones this Thanksgiving, consider adding some of these movies to your holiday traditions. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, heartwarming stories, or thought-provoking dramas, there’s a film out there that will enhance your Thanksgiving experience. So grab some popcorn, snuggle up, and enjoy the magic of cinema during this special time of year.