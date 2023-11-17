What Movies Have Miley Cyrus Played In?

Miley Cyrus, the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, and actress, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. While she initially gained fame through her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the hit Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana,” Cyrus has also ventured into the world of movies. Let’s take a look at some of the films she has appeared in throughout her career.

One of Cyrus’s notable movie roles came in 2010 when she starred in “The Last Song.” Directed Julie Anne Robinson, this romantic drama film was based on the novel of the same name Nicholas Sparks. Cyrus played the lead role of Veronica “Ronnie” Miller, a rebellious teenager who spends a summer with her estranged father and falls in love. This film showcased Cyrus’s acting abilities beyond her Disney Channel persona and received mixed reviews from critics.

In 2012, Cyrus took on a more comedic role in the film “LOL.” Directed Lisa Azuelos, this coming-of-age teen comedy-drama featured Cyrus as Lola Williams, a high school student navigating the complexities of love, friendship, and family. Despite having a star-studded cast, including Demi Moore and Ashley Greene, the film received negative reviews and was a commercial disappointment.

Cyrus also lent her voice to several animated films. In 2008, she voiced the character of Penny in Disney’s animated feature “Bolt.” She later voiced the role of Mainframe in Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” in 2017.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus has showcased her acting skills in various films throughout her career. From romantic dramas to animated features, she has proven her versatility as an actress. While some of her movies have received mixed reviews, Cyrus continues to explore different roles and expand her repertoire in the world of cinema.