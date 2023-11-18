What Movies Have Kim Kardashian Been In?

Kim Kardashian is a well-known television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. While she is primarily recognized for her appearances on reality TV shows and her successful business ventures, she has also made a few appearances in movies throughout her career. Let’s take a closer look at the films that Kim Kardashian has been a part of.

One of Kim Kardashian’s earliest movie roles was in the 2008 film “Disaster Movie.” Directed Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, the comedy spoofed various disaster movies and pop culture references. Kardashian played the character of Lisa, a shallow and self-absorbed socialite. Although the film received mixed reviews, it provided Kardashian with an opportunity to showcase her acting skills.

In 2013, Kardashian made a cameo appearance in the comedy film “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.” Directed Tyler Perry, the movie explored the consequences of infidelity and starred Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross, and Vanessa Williams. Kardashian portrayed the character of Ava, a fashion-conscious coworker of the film’s protagonist. While her role was relatively small, it allowed her to expand her acting portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many movies has Kim Kardashian been in?

A: Kim Kardashian has appeared in two movies so far: “Disaster Movie” (2008) and “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” (2013).

Q: Did Kim Kardashian receive positive reviews for her acting?

A: Kim Kardashian’s acting has received mixed reviews from critics. While some praised her performances, others felt that her celebrity status overshadowed her acting abilities.

Q: Will Kim Kardashian continue to pursue acting?

A: While Kim Kardashian has not actively pursued acting in recent years, she has expressed interest in taking on more acting roles in the future.

In conclusion, while Kim Kardashian is primarily known for her reality TV appearances and business ventures, she has dabbled in the world of movies. With roles in films like “Disaster Movie” and “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” Kardashian has shown her versatility as an entertainer. Whether or not she will continue to pursue acting remains to be seen, but her foray into the film industry has undoubtedly added another dimension to her already multifaceted career.