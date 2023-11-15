What Movies Have Kevin Hart Played In?

Kevin Hart is a renowned American actor, comedian, and producer who has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. With his unique comedic style and charismatic personality, Hart has become a household name, starring in numerous successful movies over the years. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable films he has appeared in.

1. Ride Along (2014)

In this action-comedy film, Hart plays the role of Ben Barber, a high school security guard who dreams of becoming a police officer. He goes on a ride-along with his girlfriend’s brother, a tough cop played Ice Cube, and chaos ensues. The movie was a commercial success and led to a sequel in 2016.

2. Central Intelligence (2016)

Teaming up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hart stars as Calvin Joyner, a former high school sports star who reunites with an old classmate, now a CIA agent. The duo embarks on a thrilling adventure involving espionage and comedy.

3. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Hart joins an ensemble cast in this action-adventure film, playing the character of Franklin “Mouse” Finbar. The movie follows a group of teenagers who are transported into a video game world and must navigate through dangerous challenges to survive.

4. Night School (2018)

In this comedy film, Hart portrays Teddy Walker, a high school dropout who returns to night school to obtain his GED. Alongside Tiffany Haddish, Hart delivers hilarious moments while tackling the challenges of adult education.

5. The Upside (2019)

Based on a true story, Hart stars as Dell Scott, an ex-convict who becomes the caregiver for a wealthy quadriplegic played Bryan Cranston. This heartwarming comedy-drama explores the unlikely friendship that develops between the two characters.

FAQ:

Q: How many movies has Kevin Hart been in?

A: Kevin Hart has appeared in over 50 movies throughout his career.

Q: Has Kevin Hart won any awards for his performances?

A: Yes, Hart has received several awards, including BET Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

Q: What is Kevin Hart’s comedic style known for?

A: Kevin Hart’s comedic style is characterized his energetic delivery, self-deprecating humor, and ability to connect with audiences through relatable storytelling.

Q: Are there any upcoming movies featuring Kevin Hart?

A: Yes, Kevin Hart has several projects in the pipeline, including the highly anticipated sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” titled “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Kevin Hart’s talent and versatility have allowed him to excel in both comedy and dramatic roles, making him one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Whether he’s making audiences laugh or tugging at their heartstrings, Hart’s performances continue to captivate viewers worldwide.