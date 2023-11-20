What Movies Have Kevin Hart Been In?

Kevin Hart is a renowned American actor, comedian, and producer who has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. With his unique comedic style and undeniable talent, Hart has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Over the years, he has starred in numerous films, showcasing his versatility and ability to captivate audiences with his humor and charm. Let’s take a closer look at some of the movies that Kevin Hart has been a part of.

Ride Along (2014)

In this action-comedy film, Hart plays the role of Ben Barber, a high school security guard who dreams of becoming a police officer. He goes on a ride-along with his girlfriend’s brother, a tough cop played Ice Cube, and chaos ensues. The movie was a commercial success and helped solidify Hart’s position as a leading actor in the comedy genre.

Central Intelligence (2016)

Teaming up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hart stars as Calvin Joyner, a former high school sports star who reunites with an old classmate, now a CIA agent. The duo embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with action and comedy. Hart’s comedic timing and chemistry with Johnson made this film a hit among audiences.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

In this sequel to the beloved 1995 film, Hart portrays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, one of the avatars in the Jumanji video game. Alongside a star-studded cast including Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, Hart’s comedic performance adds an extra layer of entertainment to this action-packed adventure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many movies has Kevin Hart been in?

A: Kevin Hart has appeared in over 50 movies throughout his career.

Q: What is Kevin Hart’s most successful film?

A: One of Kevin Hart’s most successful films is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which grossed over $962 million worldwide.

Q: Does Kevin Hart only act in comedies?

A: While Kevin Hart is primarily known for his comedic roles, he has also showcased his acting skills in dramas such as “The Upside” (2017) and “Fatherhood” (2021).

Q: Has Kevin Hart won any awards for his performances?

A: Yes, Kevin Hart has received several awards for his work, including multiple BET Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

In conclusion, Kevin Hart has had an impressive career in the film industry, starring in a wide range of movies that have showcased his comedic talent and versatility as an actor. From action-comedies to family-friendly adventures, Hart continues to entertain audiences worldwide with his infectious energy and humor.