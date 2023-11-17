What Movies Have Ariana Grande Been In?

Ariana Grande is widely known for her incredible vocal range and chart-topping music, but did you know that she has also made appearances in a few movies? While her acting career may not be as extensive as her music career, Grande has showcased her talent on the big screen in a couple of notable films. Let’s take a closer look at the movies that Ariana Grande has been a part of.

One of Grande’s most prominent movie roles came in 2019 when she starred in the musical comedy film “Cats.” Directed Tom Hooper, the movie is an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous stage musical. Grande played the character of Bombalurina, a flirtatious and confident cat. Although the film received mixed reviews, Grande’s performance was praised for her powerful vocals and stage presence.

In addition to “Cats,” Ariana Grande also had a cameo appearance in the 2013 comedy film “Zoolander 2.” The movie, directed Ben Stiller, is a sequel to the popular 2001 film “Zoolander.” Grande appeared as herself in a brief scene, showcasing her comedic timing alongside other celebrity cameos.

FAQ:

Q: Has Ariana Grande expressed interest in pursuing more acting roles?

A: While Grande has primarily focused on her music career, she has expressed interest in acting and has mentioned that she would love to take on more roles in the future.

Q: Are there any upcoming movies featuring Ariana Grande?

A: As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding upcoming movies featuring Ariana Grande. However, fans eagerly await any news of her potential future projects.

Q: Has Ariana Grande won any awards for her acting?

A: While Grande has not won any awards specifically for her acting, her performances in “Cats” and “Zoolander 2” were generally well-received audiences and critics alike.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande has made her mark in the movie industry with her appearances in films such as “Cats” and “Zoolander 2.” While her acting career may not be as extensive as her music career, Grande’s talent and charisma shine through on the big screen. Fans eagerly await any future projects that may showcase her acting abilities further.