What Movies Have Angelina Jolie Played In?

Angelina Jolie is a renowned Hollywood actress known for her exceptional talent and captivating performances. With a career spanning over three decades, Jolie has graced the silver screen in a wide range of movies, showcasing her versatility and ability to portray diverse characters. From action-packed blockbusters to thought-provoking dramas, Jolie’s filmography is a testament to her remarkable acting prowess.

Action-Packed Blockbusters:

Jolie has starred in several high-octane action films that have left audiences on the edge of their seats. One of her most iconic roles was as Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider” series, where she brought the adventurous archaeologist to life. She also portrayed the fierce assassin Fox in the action-packed thriller “Wanted” and played the role of Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent on the run, in the gripping film “Salt.”

Thought-Provoking Dramas:

In addition to her action roles, Jolie has also showcased her talent in thought-provoking dramas. She won an Academy Award for her performance as Lisa Rowe, a troubled patient, in the psychological drama “Girl, Interrupted.” Jolie also starred in the emotional drama “Changeling,” based on a true story, where she portrayed a mother searching for her missing son.

Historical Epics:

Jolie has also delved into historical epics, bringing to life iconic figures from the past. She portrayed the enigmatic video game character Maleficent in the live-action adaptation of “Sleeping Beauty.” Jolie also directed and starred in the war drama “Unbroken,” based on the incredible true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete turned World War II prisoner of war.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How many movies has Angelina Jolie acted in?

A: Angelina Jolie has acted in over 40 movies throughout her career.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie won any awards for her performances?

A: Yes, Jolie has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Q: What is Angelina Jolie’s most famous role?

A: One of Jolie’s most famous roles is that of Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider” series, which catapulted her to international stardom.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie ever directed a movie?

A: Yes, Jolie has directed several films, including “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” “Unbroken,” and “First They Killed My Father.”

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s filmography is a testament to her versatility as an actress. From action-packed blockbusters to thought-provoking dramas and historical epics, Jolie has consistently delivered captivating performances throughout her career. Her talent and dedication to her craft have solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most respected and beloved actresses.