What Movies Have Angelina Jolie Directed?

Angelina Jolie is widely known for her successful acting career, but she has also made a name for herself as a talented director. Over the years, she has helmed several films that have garnered critical acclaim and showcased her skills behind the camera. Let’s take a closer look at the movies Angelina Jolie has directed.

1. In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011)

Jolie’s directorial debut came with this powerful war drama set during the Bosnian War. The film explores the complex relationship between a Bosniak woman and a Serbian soldier. Jolie’s sensitive approach to the subject matter earned her praise from critics.

2. Unbroken (2014)

Based on the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete turned World War II prisoner of war, “Unbroken” showcases Jolie’s ability to handle epic narratives. The film received positive reviews for its compelling storytelling and strong performances.

3. By the Sea (2015)

In this romantic drama, Jolie not only directed but also wrote and starred alongside her then-husband Brad Pitt. Set in the 1970s, the film explores the troubled relationship between a married couple. While it received mixed reviews, it demonstrated Jolie’s versatility as a filmmaker.

4. First They Killed My Father (2017)

Adapted from Loung Ung’s memoir, this historical drama depicts the harrowing experiences of a young girl during the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. Jolie’s meticulous attention to detail and her collaboration with local Cambodian filmmakers resulted in a powerful and authentic portrayal of the events.

5. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Jolie returned to the director’s chair for the sequel to the highly successful “Maleficent.” This fantasy adventure film further explores the complex relationship between the iconic Disney villain and Princess Aurora. While it received mixed reviews, it was a commercial success.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many movies has Angelina Jolie directed?

A: Angelina Jolie has directed a total of five movies.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie won any awards for her directing?

A: While she has not won any major directing awards, Jolie’s films have received critical acclaim and recognition at various film festivals.

Q: Will Angelina Jolie continue to direct movies?

A: Although Jolie’s directing career has been sporadic, she has expressed her passion for filmmaking and her desire to continue directing in the future.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie has proven herself to be a talented director with a diverse range of films under her belt. From war dramas to historical narratives and fantasy adventures, her directorial work showcases her ability to tackle different genres and tell compelling stories. As she continues to explore her passion for filmmaking, audiences eagerly await her next directorial endeavor.