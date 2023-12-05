What Movies Have a 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

Rotten Tomatoes, the popular movie review aggregator, has become a go-to source for film enthusiasts seeking critical consensus on the latest releases. While many movies receive positive ratings, there are a select few that have achieved the dubious distinction of earning a 0% rating on the platform. These films have failed to impress both critics and audiences alike, resulting in a unanimous consensus of disappointment. Let’s take a closer look at some of these cinematic misfires.

One such film is “Gotti” (2018), a biographical crime drama starring John Travolta as the infamous mobster John Gotti. Despite the star power of Travolta, the film was panned for its lackluster storytelling, poor pacing, and questionable artistic choices. Critics described it as a disjointed mess that failed to capture the essence of Gotti’s life and legacy.

Another movie that received a 0% rating is “Jaws: The Revenge” (1987), the fourth installment in the popular “Jaws” franchise. This film follows the Brody family as they face yet another vengeful great white shark. However, the movie was criticized for its absurd plot, laughable special effects, and overall lack of suspense. It was seen as a desperate attempt to cash in on the success of the original film, ultimately resulting in a critical failure.

FAQ:

Q: What does a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes mean?

A: A 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that none of the critics who reviewed the film gave it a positive rating. It signifies a unanimous consensus of negative reviews.

Q: How does Rotten Tomatoes calculate its ratings?

A: Rotten Tomatoes calculates its ratings aggregating reviews from approved critics. A movie’s rating is determined the percentage of critics who gave it a positive review.

Q: Are movies with a 0% rating always bad?

A: While a 0% rating suggests that a movie has been universally panned, it is important to remember that taste in films is subjective. Some viewers may still find enjoyment in movies that have received negative reviews.

In conclusion, movies with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes are rare occurrences that signify a complete critical failure. These films have failed to resonate with both critics and audiences, often due to poor storytelling, weak performances, or other significant flaws. While they may serve as cautionary tales for filmmakers, they also remind us of the diverse range of opinions when it comes to the world of cinema.