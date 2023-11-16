What Movies Has Kylie Jenner Been In?

Kylie Jenner, the renowned American media personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, has made a name for herself in various industries. While she is widely recognized for her appearances on reality television shows and her successful cosmetics brand, many people wonder if she has also ventured into the world of movies. In this article, we will explore the movies Kylie Jenner has been a part of and shed light on her contributions to the film industry.

Movies Featuring Kylie Jenner:

1. Ocean’s 8 (2018): Kylie Jenner made a cameo appearance in this star-studded heist film directed Gary Ross. Although her role was brief, her presence added to the excitement surrounding the movie.

2. WAP (2020): While not a traditional movie, Kylie Jenner’s appearance in the music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “WAP” garnered significant attention. Her cameo sparked both praise and controversy, making headlines worldwide.

3. King Kylie (2022): This upcoming documentary film, directed Jenna Rosher, will provide an intimate look into Kylie Jenner’s life and rise to fame. It promises to offer a deeper understanding of her journey and the challenges she has faced along the way.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Has Kylie Jenner starred in any leading roles?

A: As of now, Kylie Jenner has primarily made cameo appearances in movies rather than taking on leading roles. However, her involvement in the film industry has been significant nonetheless.

Q: Are there any upcoming movies featuring Kylie Jenner?

A: Yes, Kylie Jenner is set to be the subject of an upcoming documentary film titled “King Kylie.” This film aims to provide a comprehensive look into her life and career.

Q: Does Kylie Jenner plan to pursue acting more seriously in the future?

A: While Kylie Jenner has not expressed any specific plans to pursue acting as a full-time career, she has shown interest in exploring different creative avenues. It remains to be seen if she will take on more substantial roles in the future.

In conclusion, while Kylie Jenner is primarily known for her presence in reality television and her successful business ventures, she has also made notable appearances in movies. From her cameo in “Ocean’s 8” to her controversial appearance in the “WAP” music video, Kylie Jenner continues to captivate audiences across various forms of media. With an upcoming documentary film on the horizon, fans can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of her life and journey.