What movie was Thanksgiving 1986?

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore what movie graced the screens during the holiday season of 1986. This year was filled with cinematic gems, but one film in particular stood out and captured the hearts of audiences across the nation.

The Movie: “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”

Release Date: November 25, 1986

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: John Hughes

Starring: Steve Martin, John Candy

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is a classic comedy that follows the misadventures of two unlikely travel companions, Neal Page (played Steve Martin) and Del Griffith (played John Candy), as they try to make it home in time for Thanksgiving. The film takes viewers on a hilarious journey filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, and heartwarming moments.

FAQ:

1. What is the plot of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”?

The movie revolves around Neal Page, a high-strung marketing executive, who finds himself stuck with Del Griffith, a lovable but annoying shower curtain ring salesman, as they encounter various obstacles while trying to get home for Thanksgiving.

2. Why is “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” considered a Thanksgiving movie?

While the film does not solely focus on Thanksgiving, it captures the essence of the holiday highlighting the importance of family, friendship, and gratitude. The characters’ journey to reunite with their loved ones during the Thanksgiving season adds a special touch to the storyline.

3. How was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” received audiences and critics?

Upon its release, the film received positive reviews for its comedic performances, heartfelt moments, and relatable storyline. It has since become a beloved Thanksgiving classic, cherished many for its timeless humor and heartwarming message.

As Thanksgiving approaches, consider revisiting this 1986 gem, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” to experience the laughter, camaraderie, and heartfelt moments that have made it a holiday favorite for over three decades. So grab some popcorn, gather your loved ones, and enjoy this Thanksgiving classic that continues to bring joy to audiences year after year.