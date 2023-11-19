What movie is after King of the Monsters?

In the world of monster movies, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment after the epic showdown in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” With its thrilling battles and stunning visual effects, the film left audiences craving for more monstrous action. So, what’s next in store for these colossal creatures?

Godzilla vs. Kong: The Ultimate Showdown

The highly anticipated next movie in the MonsterVerse franchise is “Godzilla vs. Kong.” As the title suggests, this film will feature an epic clash between two iconic monsters, Godzilla and King Kong. Directed Adam Wingard, this colossal showdown promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions.

FAQ:

Q: When will “Godzilla vs. Kong” be released?

A: The release date for “Godzilla vs. Kong” is set for March 31, 2021. Fans can mark their calendars and prepare for an epic battle between these legendary creatures.

Q: Will there be any new monsters introduced in the movie?

A: While the main focus will be on the battle between Godzilla and Kong, there are rumors that new monsters might make an appearance. However, details about these potential new additions are being kept tightly under wraps.

Q: How does “Godzilla vs. Kong” fit into the MonsterVerse franchise?

A: “Godzilla vs. Kong” serves as a direct sequel to both “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island.” It brings together the storylines of these two iconic monsters and sets the stage for an epic showdown.

Q: Will there be more movies in the MonsterVerse franchise?

A: While there haven’t been any official announcements regarding future films, the success of the MonsterVerse franchise suggests that there may be more monster-filled adventures in store for fans.

In conclusion, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the highly anticipated next movie in the MonsterVerse franchise. Fans can look forward to an epic battle between Godzilla and Kong, set to be released on March 31, 2021. While details about the movie are being kept under wraps, it promises to be a thrilling addition to the monster movie genre.