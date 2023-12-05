What movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes?

What Movie Holds the Dubious Honor of Having the Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score?

In the vast realm of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its unique aggregation system, the website compiles reviews from both professional critics and audiences to provide an overall score for each film. While many movies strive for high ratings, there are a select few that have achieved infamy for their abysmal scores. Today, we delve into the depths of cinematic history to uncover the movie that holds the dubious honor of having the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Rotten Tomatoes?

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular review aggregation website that collects and compiles reviews from professional film critics and audiences. It assigns a score to each movie based on the percentage of positive reviews it receives.

How does Rotten Tomatoes calculate its scores?

Rotten Tomatoes calculates its scores dividing the number of positive reviews the total number of reviews and multiplying the result 100. A movie with a high percentage of positive reviews will receive a higher score.

Which movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score?

The movie that currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score is “Gotti,” a 2018 crime drama starring John Travolta. With a dismal score of 0%, it has become infamous for its critical failure.

Why did “Gotti” receive such a low score?

“Gotti” received overwhelmingly negative reviews from both critics and audiences. Many criticized the film for its poor storytelling, lackluster performances, and overall lack of quality. The movie failed to resonate with viewers and was widely panned for its numerous shortcomings.

Are there any other movies with extremely low Rotten Tomatoes scores?

While “Gotti” currently holds the lowest score, there are several other movies that have received extremely low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Some notable examples include “Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever” (2002) with a score of 0%, and “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2” (2004) with a score of 1%.

In the realm of cinema, there will always be highs and lows. While some movies soar to critical acclaim, others stumble and fall. “Gotti” has etched its name in history as the movie with the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score, serving as a reminder of the importance of quality storytelling and filmmaking. As audiences continue to rely on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes for guidance, it remains crucial for filmmakers to strive for excellence and deliver movies that captivate and inspire.