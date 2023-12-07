What movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes?

What Movie Holds the Dubious Honor of Having the Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score?

In the vast realm of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its unique aggregation system, the website compiles reviews from both professional critics and audiences to provide an overall score for each film. While many movies strive for high ratings, there are a select few that have achieved infamy for their abysmal scores. Today, we delve into the depths of cinematic history to uncover the movie that holds the dubious honor of having the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Rotten Tomatoes?

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular review aggregation website that collects and compiles reviews from film critics and audiences. It assigns a score to each movie based on the percentage of positive reviews it receives.

How does Rotten Tomatoes calculate its scores?

Rotten Tomatoes calculates its scores dividing the number of positive reviews the total number of reviews and multiplying the result 100. A movie with a high percentage of positive reviews will receive a higher score.

Which movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score?

The movie that currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score is “Gotti,” a 2018 crime drama starring John Travolta. With a dismal score of 0%, it has become infamous for its critical failure.

Why did “Gotti” receive such a low score?

“Gotti” received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who criticized its direction, screenplay, and performances. The film failed to resonate with audiences and was widely regarded as a disappointment.

Are there any other movies with extremely low Rotten Tomatoes scores?

While “Gotti” currently holds the lowest score, there are other movies that have come close to this dubious distinction. Films like “Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever” (2002) and “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2” (2004) have also received scores of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the realm of cinema, there will always be highs and lows. While some movies soar to critical acclaim, others stumble and fall. “Gotti” may hold the title for the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score, but it serves as a reminder that even in the face of failure, the art of filmmaking continues to captivate audiences and spark discussions for years to come.