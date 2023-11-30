What movie has the highest rotten tomatoes?

What Movie Holds the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score?

In the world of film, critical acclaim can make or break a movie’s success. One widely recognized measure of a film’s quality is its Rotten Tomatoes score. Rotten Tomatoes is a popular review aggregation website that collects reviews from critics and calculates an overall score based on the percentage of positive reviews. But which movie holds the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of all time?

The Shawshank Redemption: A Timeless Masterpiece

Released in 1994, “The Shawshank Redemption” is a drama film directed Frank Darabont and based on a Stephen King novella. Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, the movie tells the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker who is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary. Despite its initial box office disappointment, the film gained immense popularity over time and is now hailed as a cinematic masterpiece.

With an astonishing Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, “The Shawshank Redemption” holds the highest rating on the website. The film’s compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and thought-provoking themes have resonated with audiences and critics alike, solidifying its place in cinematic history.

FAQ:

Q: What does Rotten Tomatoes score mean?

A: The Rotten Tomatoes score is a percentage that represents the proportion of positive reviews a movie has received from critics. A higher score indicates a greater consensus of positive reviews.

Q: How is the Rotten Tomatoes score calculated?

A: Rotten Tomatoes collects reviews from various critics and assigns them a positive or negative rating. The overall score is then calculated based on the percentage of positive reviews.

Q: Is the Rotten Tomatoes score the only measure of a movie’s quality?

A: No, the Rotten Tomatoes score is just one of many factors that can indicate a movie’s quality. It is important to consider individual preferences, personal taste, and other critical opinions when assessing a film’s worth.

Q: Are there any other highly-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes?

A: Yes, there are several movies that have received high Rotten Tomatoes scores. Some notable examples include “Parasite” (2019), “The Godfather” (1972), and “Citizen Kane” (1941).

In the realm of cinema, “The Shawshank Redemption” stands tall with its remarkable Rotten Tomatoes score. Its enduring popularity and critical acclaim have solidified its place as one of the greatest films of all time.