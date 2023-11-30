What movie has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes?

What Movie Holds the Dubious Honor of Having a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score?

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its unique aggregation system, the website compiles reviews from professional critics and assigns a “fresh” or “rotten” rating to each film. While most movies receive a mix of positive and negative reviews, there are a select few that have achieved the dubious distinction of earning a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. One such film is “Gotti,” a 2018 crime drama directed Kevin Connolly.

What is Rotten Tomatoes?

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular review aggregation website that collects and compiles movie reviews from various sources, including professional critics and publications. It assigns a “fresh” or “rotten” rating to each film based on the percentage of positive reviews it receives. A 0% score indicates that none of the reviews for a particular movie were positive.

The Rise and Fall of “Gotti”

“Gotti” tells the story of notorious New York City mobster John Gotti, played John Travolta. The film was highly anticipated, but upon its release, it was met with scathing reviews from critics. Many criticized the film for its lackluster storytelling, poor performances, and overall lack of substance. As a result, “Gotti” quickly earned a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, becoming a symbol of critical failure.

FAQ

1. Is a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score common?

No, a 0% score is extremely rare. Most movies, even poorly received ones, manage to garner at least a few positive reviews.

2. Does a 0% score mean a movie is objectively bad?

Not necessarily. Film criticism is subjective, and different viewers may have different opinions about a movie. However, a 0% score indicates a strong consensus among professional critics that a film is of poor quality.

3. Has any movie ever achieved a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score?

Yes, several movies have achieved a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating universal acclaim from critics. Examples include “Toy Story 2,” “Lady Bird,” and “Get Out.”

While a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score may be a blow to a film’s reputation, it does not necessarily mean that the movie is devoid of any redeeming qualities. Ultimately, the decision of whether to watch a film lies with the individual viewer, who may find enjoyment in even the most critically panned movies.