What movie has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes?

What Movie Holds the Dubious Honor of Having a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score?

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its unique aggregation system, the website compiles reviews from professional critics and assigns a “fresh” or “rotten” rating to each film. While most movies receive a mix of positive and negative reviews, there are a select few that have achieved the dubious distinction of earning a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. One such film is “Gotti,” directed Kevin Connolly and starring John Travolta.

Released in 2018, “Gotti” is a biographical crime drama that tells the story of notorious mobster John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family in New York City. Despite having a well-known cast and an intriguing subject matter, the film failed to impress critics. It was panned for its lackluster storytelling, poor pacing, and unconvincing performances. As a result, “Gotti” became one of the rare movies to receive a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

FAQ:

Q: What does a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score mean?

A: A 0% Rotten Tomatoes score indicates that none of the reviews collected the website were positive. It suggests that every critic who reviewed the film gave it a negative rating.

Q: Are there any other movies with a 0% score?

A: Yes, there are a handful of movies that have achieved a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score. Some notable examples include “Jaws: The Revenge” (1987), “Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol” (1987), and “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2” (2004).

Q: Does a 0% score mean the movie is objectively bad?

A: While a 0% score indicates a unanimous negative consensus among critics, it is important to remember that film appreciation is subjective. Some viewers may still find enjoyment in movies with low ratings, despite critical consensus.

In the world of cinema, not every film can be a critical darling. “Gotti” stands as a testament to the fact that even with a talented cast and an intriguing premise, a movie can still fall flat. While a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score may deter some viewers, others may be curious to see if it truly deserves its abysmal rating. After all, sometimes the allure of a cinematic train wreck can be hard to resist.