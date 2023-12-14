What movie has a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes?

Title: Unprecedented Flop: The Elusive Movie with a 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Introduction:

In the vast realm of cinema, there are countless movies that have received mixed reviews, polarizing audiences and critics alike. However, there exists a rare breed of film that has achieved the seemingly impossible feat of earning a 0% rating on the renowned review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. This article delves into the enigmatic world of the movie that has garnered this dubious distinction.

The Infamous Movie:

The movie in question is “Gunday,” a Bollywood action thriller released in 2014. Directed Ali Abbas Zafar and starring popular Indian actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra, “Gunday” tells the story of two friends who become coal bandits during the tumultuous period of the 1970s in Kolkata, India.

Critical Reception:

Despite boasting a star-studded cast and a promising premise, “Gunday” failed to impress critics. The film’s lackluster screenplay, over-the-top action sequences, and clichéd storytelling were heavily criticized. The negative reviews poured in, resulting in a rare 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that not a single critic gave the film a positive review.

FAQs:

1. What does a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes mean?

A 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes signifies that none of the critics who reviewed the movie gave it a positive rating. It is an extremely rare occurrence and indicates a unanimous consensus among critics that the film is of poor quality.

2. Are there any other movies with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes?

Yes, “Gunday” is not the only film to achieve this distinction. Other movies such as “Jaws: The Revenge” (1987) and “Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2” (2004) have also received a 0% rating.

3. Does a 0% rating mean the movie is unwatchable?

Not necessarily. While a 0% rating suggests that the film failed to impress critics, it does not mean that it cannot be enjoyed certain audiences. Taste in movies is subjective, and some viewers may find entertainment value in films that have been critically panned.

Conclusion:

“Gunday” stands as a testament to the rare occurrence of a movie receiving a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While critical consensus deemed it a disappointment, it serves as a reminder that the world of cinema is subjective, and individual opinions may differ. Despite its critical failure, “Gunday” continues to have its own fan base, proving that even the most poorly received films can find an audience.