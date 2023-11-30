What movie has 99 Rotten Tomatoes?

What Movie Achieved a 99% Rotten Tomatoes Score?

In the world of film, achieving a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes is no easy feat. With a reputation for being a reliable source of movie reviews, Rotten Tomatoes aggregates scores from both critics and audiences to provide an overall rating for each film. While many movies strive to reach a respectable score, only a select few manage to achieve the coveted 99% rating. So, which movie has accomplished this remarkable feat?

The Answer: “Parasite”

The movie that has achieved a remarkable 99% Rotten Tomatoes score is none other than the critically acclaimed South Korean film, “Parasite.” Directed Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” tells the story of two families from different social classes whose lives become intertwined in unexpected ways. The film explores themes of social inequality, greed, and the human condition, captivating audiences and critics alike.

FAQ:

What does Rotten Tomatoes score mean?

The Rotten Tomatoes score represents the percentage of critics who have given a positive review of a movie. A higher score indicates a greater consensus among critics that the film is worth watching.

How is the Rotten Tomatoes score calculated?

Rotten Tomatoes calculates its scores aggregating reviews from approved critics. If a critic’s review is positive, it is considered “fresh,” while a negative review is deemed “rotten.” The overall score is then determined the percentage of positive reviews.

Why is a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score significant?

A 99% Rotten Tomatoes score is a remarkable achievement for any movie. It signifies near-universal acclaim from both critics and audiences, indicating that the film is exceptionally well-crafted and resonates with a wide range of viewers.

What makes “Parasite” deserving of a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score?

“Parasite” has garnered praise for its masterful storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and exceptional performances. The film’s ability to tackle complex social issues while maintaining a gripping narrative has resonated with audiences worldwide, solidifying its place as a cinematic masterpiece.

In conclusion, “Parasite” has rightfully earned its 99% Rotten Tomatoes score through its exceptional storytelling and thought-provoking themes. This achievement cements its status as a must-watch film for any movie enthusiast.