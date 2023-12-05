What movie has 100 percent rotten tomatoes?

What Movie Achieved a Perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes?

In the world of film, achieving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is a rare feat. With countless movies being released each year, it takes something truly exceptional to captivate both critics and audiences alike. However, there is one film that has managed to accomplish this remarkable feat – “Paddington 2.”

Released in 2017, “Paddington 2” is a heartwarming family film directed Paul King. It serves as a sequel to the equally beloved “Paddington” (2014) and follows the adventures of the lovable Peruvian bear, Paddington, as he navigates life in London. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington.

The critical acclaim for “Paddington 2” is evident in its perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregator website. This means that every single critic who reviewed the film gave it a positive rating, making it a rare gem in the world of cinema. The movie’s success can be attributed to its delightful storytelling, charming characters, and universal themes of kindness and acceptance.

FAQ:

What does Rotten Tomatoes measure?

Rotten Tomatoes is a website that aggregates movie and TV show reviews from professional critics. It assigns a percentage score to each film based on the number of positive reviews it receives. A higher percentage indicates a more favorable reception from critics.

How does a movie achieve a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes?

For a movie to achieve a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it means that every single critic who reviewed the film gave it a positive rating. This is an exceptional accomplishment, as it indicates a unanimous consensus among critics that the movie is of exceptional quality.

Is “Paddington 2” the only movie with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes?

While “Paddington 2” currently holds the record for the most consecutive positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, there have been other films in the past that achieved a perfect score. However, it is worth noting that maintaining a 100% score with a significant number of reviews is incredibly rare.

In conclusion, “Paddington 2” stands as a shining example of a film that has achieved the elusive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its heartwarming story, stellar performances, and universal appeal have captivated audiences and critics alike. As movie enthusiasts, we can only hope that more films in the future will be able to reach such heights of cinematic excellence.