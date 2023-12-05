What movie has 0 on Rotten Tomatoes?

Breaking News: The Unprecedented Movie with a 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

In a shocking turn of events, a movie has emerged with the dubious distinction of receiving a rare 0% rating on the popular film review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. This unprecedented feat has left both critics and moviegoers astounded, sparking a flurry of discussions and debates within the film industry.

The movie in question, which we will refrain from naming to spare it further embarrassment, has failed to garner a single positive review from the critics registered on Rotten Tomatoes. This means that every single critic who reviewed the film gave it a negative rating, resulting in the abysmal 0% score.

FAQ:

What does a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes mean?

A 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that every critic who reviewed the movie gave it a negative rating. It signifies a complete lack of positive reception from the critics.

Has any other movie received a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes before?

While it is extremely rare for a movie to receive a 0% rating, it has happened in the past. However, it remains a highly unusual occurrence and is often seen as a reflection of the movie’s poor quality.

What factors contribute to a movie receiving a 0% rating?

A movie can receive a 0% rating if it fails to impress any of the critics who review it. This could be due to various reasons, such as weak storytelling, poor acting, subpar production values, or a combination of these factors.

The movie’s unprecedented 0% rating has sparked intense curiosity among movie enthusiasts, who are now eager to witness the film for themselves. While the film’s lackluster reception may deter some, others are intrigued the possibility of witnessing a cinematic disaster firsthand.

As the news of this movie’s 0% rating spreads like wildfire, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of critical reviews in shaping public opinion. While Rotten Tomatoes ratings are not the sole determinant of a movie’s quality, they undoubtedly hold significant influence over the perception of a film.

Only time will tell if this movie will be able to recover from its abysmal rating and find an audience willing to give it a chance. In the meantime, it stands as a cautionary tale for filmmakers and a testament to the power of critical evaluation in the world of cinema.