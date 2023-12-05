What movie has 0 on Rotten Tomatoes?

Breaking News: The Unprecedented Movie with a 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

In a shocking turn of events, a movie has emerged with the dubious distinction of receiving a rare 0% rating on the popular film review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. This unprecedented feat has left both critics and moviegoers astounded, sparking a flurry of discussions and debates within the film industry.

The movie in question, which we will refrain from naming to spare it further embarrassment, has failed to garner a single positive review from the critics registered on Rotten Tomatoes. This means that every single critic who reviewed the film gave it a negative rating, resulting in the dreaded 0% score. This is an extremely rare occurrence, as even the most critically panned movies usually manage to secure at least a few positive reviews.

FAQ:

What does a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes mean?

A 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that every single critic who reviewed the movie gave it a negative rating. It signifies a complete lack of positive reviews and suggests that the film has failed to impress any of the critics.

How does Rotten Tomatoes calculate its ratings?

Rotten Tomatoes calculates its ratings aggregating reviews from professional film critics. Each critic provides a rating of either “fresh” or “rotten” based on their opinion of the movie. The website then calculates the percentage of positive reviews to determine the overall rating.

Why is a 0% rating so rare?

A 0% rating is exceptionally rare because it requires every single critic to give the movie a negative review. Even movies that are widely regarded as terrible often manage to secure a few positive reviews. A 0% rating suggests that the film has failed to find any redeeming qualities in the eyes of the critics.

The movie’s unprecedented 0% rating has sparked curiosity among movie enthusiasts, who are now eager to witness the train wreck for themselves. While the film’s lack of critical acclaim may deter some, it has undeniably generated a significant amount of buzz and intrigue.

As the film industry continues to evolve, it is important to remember that even the most critically panned movies can find an audience and achieve cult status. Whether this ill-fated movie will follow a similar trajectory remains to be seen. For now, it stands as a testament to the power of negative reviews and the impact they can have on a film’s reputation.