What movie had the biggest Thanksgiving?

In the world of cinema, Thanksgiving has become a popular time for moviegoers to flock to theaters and enjoy a film with their loved ones. With the holiday falling on a long weekend, it provides the perfect opportunity for families to spend quality time together while indulging in some entertainment. Over the years, several movies have made a significant impact during this festive season, but which one had the biggest Thanksgiving?

One movie that stands out is “Frozen II.” Released in 2019, this animated musical fantasy film became an instant hit, captivating audiences of all ages. Its release coincided with the Thanksgiving weekend, and it quickly became the highest-grossing film of the holiday period. “Frozen II” earned a staggering $123.7 million in its opening weekend, making it the biggest Thanksgiving movie of all time.

FAQ:

Q: What does “highest-grossing” mean?

A: “Highest-grossing” refers to the movie that earned the most money at the box office during a specific period.

Q: Why is Thanksgiving a popular time for movie releases?

A: Thanksgiving is a long weekend for many people, providing ample leisure time. Families often seek entertainment options, making it an ideal time for movie releases.

Q: Are there any other movies that performed well during Thanksgiving?

A: Yes, several other movies have had successful Thanksgiving releases, such as “Coco” (2017), “Moana” (2016), and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013).

While “Frozen II” holds the record for the biggest Thanksgiving movie, it is worth noting that other films have also made a significant impact during this holiday season. The success of these movies can be attributed to various factors, including captivating storylines, strong marketing campaigns, and the ability to appeal to a wide audience.

In conclusion, “Frozen II” takes the crown for the biggest Thanksgiving movie, grossing an impressive $123.7 million during its opening weekend. However, the holiday season continues to be a lucrative time for the film industry, with many other movies vying for the attention of audiences during this festive period. So, if you’re looking for a movie to enjoy with your family this Thanksgiving, there are plenty of options to choose from.