What money do they use in North Korea?

In the secretive and isolated nation of North Korea, the currency used is the North Korean won (KRW). The won is the official currency of the country and is issued the Central Bank of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. However, it is important to note that the North Korean won is not a freely convertible currency and has limited value outside the country.

FAQ:

Q: Is the North Korean won used exclusively in North Korea?

A: Yes, the North Korean won is the only legal tender within the country. It is not accepted or recognized as a valid currency in other nations.

Q: Can I exchange my currency for North Korean won?

A: Foreigners visiting North Korea are required to exchange their foreign currency into North Korean won upon arrival. The exchange rate is set the government and is not subject to market fluctuations.

Q: Are there different denominations of the North Korean won?

A: Yes, the North Korean won is available in various denominations, including coins and banknotes. The banknotes are issued in denominations of 5, 10, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, and 5000 won.

Q: Can I use other currencies, such as US dollars or Chinese yuan, in North Korea?

A: While some tourist facilities and shops in North Korea may accept foreign currencies like US dollars or Chinese yuan, it is generally recommended to use North Korean won for most transactions. It is advisable to carry a sufficient amount of local currency when visiting the country.

Q: Can I exchange my remaining North Korean won back into my own currency?

A: Foreign visitors are allowed to exchange their remaining North Korean won back into their original currency upon departure. However, it is important to note that the exchange rate may not be favorable, and there may be restrictions on the amount that can be exchanged.

In conclusion, the North Korean won is the official currency used within the borders of North Korea. While it is not widely recognized or accepted outside the country, it is essential for visitors to exchange their foreign currency into North Korean won upon arrival. It is advisable to carry sufficient local currency for most transactions during your stay in North Korea.