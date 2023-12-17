What model numbers are being recalled for Sony Bravia TV?

Sony Bravia TV Recall: Which Model Numbers are Affected?

In a recent development, Sony has issued a recall for certain models of its popular Bravia TV series due to potential safety concerns. The recall comes after reports of a specific component malfunction that could pose a risk to users. If you own a Sony Bravia TV, it is crucial to check whether your model is among those being recalled to ensure the safety of your household.

Which model numbers are being recalled?

Sony has identified a specific range of model numbers that are affected the recall. The following model numbers are included:

Bravia XBR-55X930D

Bravia XBR-65X930D

Bravia XBR-75X940D

If you own any of the above models, it is recommended to stop using the TV immediately and follow the instructions provided Sony to arrange for a repair or replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the reason behind the recall?

A: The recall is being issued due to a potential component malfunction that could lead to overheating and, in rare cases, cause a fire hazard.

Q: How can I check if my Sony Bravia TV is affected?

A: To determine if your TV is part of the recall, you can find the model number on the back of the TV or in the settings menu. If your model matches any of the listed numbers, it is included in the recall.

Q: What should I do if my TV is affected?

A: If your Sony Bravia TV is among the recalled models, it is advised to stop using it immediately. Contact Sony’s customer support or visit their official website for further instructions on how to proceed with repairs or replacements.

Q: Will the repair or replacement be free of charge?

A: Yes, Sony has stated that all repairs and replacements for the affected models will be provided free of charge, including any necessary shipping costs.

Ensuring the safety of consumers is of utmost importance to Sony, and they are taking swift action to address the issue. By promptly checking if your Sony Bravia TV is part of the recall and following the necessary steps, you can help prevent any potential risks and continue to enjoy your television worry-free.