What MLB is on Peacock?

What MLB Games Can You Watch on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has recently become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. With its extensive coverage of various sports, including Major League Baseball (MLB), Peacock offers fans the opportunity to catch their favorite teams in action. But what MLB games can you actually watch on Peacock? Let’s dive into the details.

MLB on Peacock: What’s Available?

Peacock provides subscribers with access to a selection of live MLB games throughout the season. While the exact number of games may vary, you can expect to find a mix of regular-season matchups, as well as some postseason games. This means you can follow your favorite teams and players as they compete for victory.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How can I watch MLB games on Peacock?

A: To watch MLB games on Peacock, you need to have a subscription to the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan. These plans offer access to live sports, including MLB games.

Q: Can I watch all MLB games on Peacock?

A: No, Peacock does not have the rights to broadcast all MLB games. The availability of games on Peacock may vary depending on licensing agreements and regional restrictions.

Q: Can I watch MLB games on Peacock for free?

A: While Peacock does offer a free tier, live sports, including MLB games, are only available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plans.

Q: Can I watch MLB games on demand on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock allows you to watch MLB games on demand. If you miss a live game, you can catch up later and enjoy the action at your convenience.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a range of live MLB games for subscribers to enjoy. While not all games are available, fans can still catch their favorite teams and players in action throughout the season. So, if you’re a baseball enthusiast looking for a convenient way to watch MLB games, consider subscribing to Peacock and never miss a pitch again.