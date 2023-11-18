What Miley Cyrus Doing Now?

In the world of entertainment, it’s always interesting to keep up with the latest happenings of our favorite celebrities. One name that has been making headlines for years is Miley Cyrus. From her early days as a Disney Channel star to her controversial image transformation, Cyrus has always managed to stay in the spotlight. So, what is Miley Cyrus doing now? Let’s find out.

Music Career:

After taking a break from music, Cyrus made a triumphant return in 2020 with her album “Plastic Hearts.” The album received critical acclaim and showcased a more rock-oriented sound, departing from her previous pop and country influences. Cyrus continues to release new music and collaborate with other artists, keeping her fans eagerly awaiting her next move.

Acting Ventures:

While primarily known for her music, Cyrus has also dabbled in acting throughout her career. She recently starred in the hit anthology series “Black Mirror” and received praise for her performance. Additionally, she has been cast in the upcoming season of the popular TV show “American Horror Story,” further solidifying her presence in the acting world.

Activism and Philanthropy:

Cyrus has always been vocal about her support for various social and environmental causes. She actively uses her platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the Happy Hippie Foundation, which she founded to help homeless and LGBTQ+ youth. Cyrus continues to be an advocate for change and frequently uses her social media platforms to spread awareness and encourage her fans to get involved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Miley Cyrus still making music?

A: Yes, Cyrus is still actively making music and released her latest album, “Plastic Hearts,” in 2020.

Q: Has Miley Cyrus been involved in any recent acting projects?

A: Yes, Cyrus recently starred in the anthology series “Black Mirror” and will appear in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.”

Q: What philanthropic work is Miley Cyrus involved in?

A: Cyrus is actively involved in various philanthropic endeavors, supporting organizations such as Planned Parenthood and her own foundation, the Happy Hippie Foundation.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus continues to make waves in the entertainment industry with her music, acting, and philanthropic efforts. Her recent album and acting projects have showcased her versatility and talent, while her activism work demonstrates her commitment to making a positive impact on the world. As fans eagerly await her next move, one thing is for certain – Miley Cyrus is a force to be reckoned with.