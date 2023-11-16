What Miley Cyrus Album Is Malibu On?

In the world of music, Miley Cyrus has become a household name. With her unique style and powerful vocals, she has captivated audiences around the globe. One of her most popular songs, “Malibu,” has left fans wondering which album it belongs to. Let’s dive into the details and find out!

The Album: “Younger Now”

“Malibu” is a track that belongs to Miley Cyrus’ sixth studio album, titled “Younger Now.” Released in 2017, this album marked a significant shift in Cyrus’ musical style. Departing from her previous experimental and edgy sound, “Younger Now” showcased a more mature and introspective side of the artist.

About “Malibu”

“Malibu” is a heartfelt and nostalgic song that reflects on Cyrus’ personal journey and growth. It serves as a tribute to her relationship with her now-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, and their time spent together in Malibu, California. The track’s catchy melody and uplifting lyrics resonated with fans worldwide, making it a chart-topping hit.

FAQ

Q: What genre is “Malibu”?

A: “Malibu” falls under the pop genre, with elements of folk and country music.

Q: Did “Malibu” receive any awards?

A: While “Malibu” did not win any major awards, it was nominated for the Billboard Music Award for Top Hot 100 Song in 2018.

Q: Are there any other notable songs on the “Younger Now” album?

A: Yes, apart from “Malibu,” the album features tracks like “Younger Now,” “Inspired,” and “Week Without You,” which showcase Cyrus’ versatility as an artist.

In conclusion, “Malibu” is a captivating song that can be found on Miley Cyrus’ album “Younger Now.” This album marked a significant shift in her musical style, and “Malibu” became a fan-favorite due to its heartfelt lyrics and catchy melody. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Miley Cyrus’ music, “Malibu” is definitely worth a listen!