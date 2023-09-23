Inside Elon Musk’s Twitter Bubble: A Peek into His Online World

Elon Musk, the enigmatic business magnate behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, has a Twitter following of 155 million people, making him one of the most influential individuals on the platform. But what is it like to be inside Elon Musk’s Twitter bubble? To find out, one writer decided to follow the exact same accounts that Musk follows and no one else, providing insights into the thoughts and perspectives that shape Musk’s online world.

Contrary to expectations, Musk’s Twitterverse is not entirely strange or unconventional. He follows the official accounts of world leaders and government institutions, though he rarely engages with them. This seems to be a nod to his presence among the top table of global affairs. Furthermore, Musk follows BBC Breaking News, despite his open disdain for legacy media outlets like the BBC and The Guardian. It appears to be a facade, an acknowledgment of the news media, even if he views it as pointless.

While there is some predictable content in Musk’s Twitter feed, much of it is centered around Tesla and its fan base. Accounts like Tesla Owners Silicon Valley and Car Dealership Guy regularly post about Musk and his ventures, expressing admiration and excitement for his achievements. Musk actively engages with these accounts, sharing hints of upcoming projects and developments. He even shows appreciation for his mother, Maye Musk, who is regarded highly the Tesla community.

However, amidst the applause and adulation, there is a different layer to Musk’s Twitter bubble. He follows a number of contrarian, politically provocative accounts, predominantly male, that share a distinct worldview. This worldview encompasses concerns about gender transitioning for children, skepticism towards Western politicians’ stance on Ukraine, and COVID-19 skepticism. Musk’s tacit endorsement of these views is evident through his likes, retweets, and occasional emojis of encouragement.

Being inside Elon Musk’s Twitter bubble offers a glimpse into the issues that dominate his corner of the Twittersphere. It reveals a mix of conventional, Tesla-focused content, along with a spectrum of contrarian perspectives. While Musk may not actively promote these views, his engagement with them suggests a level of agreement or interest. Overall, understanding the dynamics of Musk’s Twitter world sheds light on the influences that shape his thoughts and actions.

Sources:

[Source 1]

[Source 2]