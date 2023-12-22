What Major Channels are Missing from Sling TV?

Sling TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream live television without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With its affordable pricing and flexible channel packages, Sling TV offers a wide range of options for viewers. However, there are still some major channels missing from its lineup that may leave certain viewers wanting more.

One of the notable absences from Sling TV is ABC, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States. While Sling TV does offer access to local channels in select markets, ABC is not included in its lineup. This means that viewers may miss out on popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Bachelor,” and “Modern Family.”

Another major channel missing from Sling TV is CBS. Similar to ABC, CBS is a major broadcast network that offers a wide range of popular programming. Without CBS, Sling TV subscribers may not have access to shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.”

Additionally, Sling TV does not include ESPN in its channel lineup. This is a significant omission for sports fans who rely on ESPN for live coverage of major sporting events, including NFL games, NBA playoffs, and college football. Without ESPN, Sling TV subscribers may need to look for alternative streaming options to satisfy their sports cravings.

FAQ:

Q: Can I add these missing channels to my Sling TV subscription?

A: Unfortunately, Sling TV does not currently offer ABC, CBS, or ESPN as part of its channel packages. However, you may be able to access some ABC and CBS content through Sling TV’s local channel offerings in select markets.

Q: Are there any alternative streaming services that include these missing channels?

A: Yes, there are several alternative streaming services that offer ABC, CBS, and ESPN in their channel lineups. Some popular options include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.

Q: Will Sling TV ever add these missing channels?

A: While there is no official confirmation, Sling TV has been known to add new channels to its lineup over time. It’s possible that ABC, CBS, or ESPN could be included in the future, but there are no guarantees.

In conclusion, while Sling TV offers a diverse range of channels and flexible packages, it does have some notable omissions. ABC, CBS, and ESPN are major channels that are currently missing from Sling TV’s lineup. However, there are alternative streaming services available that include these channels, providing viewers with more options to consider when choosing their preferred streaming platform.