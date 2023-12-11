What locations was Peaky Blinders filmed?

Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Iconic Filming Locations

If you’re a fan of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, you’ve likely found yourself captivated the stunning cinematography and immersive settings that transport you back to the gritty streets of 1920s Birmingham. But have you ever wondered where these captivating scenes were filmed? Let’s take a closer look at the iconic locations that served as the backdrop for this critically acclaimed show.

1. Birmingham, England: Unsurprisingly, the heart of the Peaky Blinders universe is filmed in the city that inspired the series itself. Birmingham’s industrial landscape and historic architecture provide the perfect canvas for recreating the post-World War I era. From the bustling streets of Small Heath to the grandeur of the city center, Birmingham truly comes alive in Peaky Blinders.

2. Arley Hall, Cheshire: This magnificent stately home, located in the picturesque village of Arley, has become synonymous with the Shelby family’s opulent residence, known as “Arrow House” in the show. The grandeur and elegance of Arley Hall perfectly embody the wealth and power of the Peaky Blinders.

3. Liverpool, England: The vibrant city of Liverpool has also played a significant role in bringing Peaky Blinders to life. Its historic docks and industrial areas have been transformed into the gritty streets of Birmingham, providing a realistic backdrop for the gang’s criminal activities.

4. Black Country Living Museum, Dudley: This living museum offers a unique glimpse into the past, making it an ideal location for Peaky Blinders. The atmospheric streets and authentic period buildings provide the perfect setting for recreating the working-class neighborhoods of Birmingham.

FAQ:

Q: Are all the interior scenes filmed on location?

A: While many exterior scenes are filmed on location, the interior scenes are typically shot in a studio. This allows for greater control over the set design and lighting.

Q: Can I visit these locations?

A: Yes, most of the filming locations are open to the public. Arley Hall, in particular, offers guided tours where you can explore the stunning grounds and even catch a glimpse of the Peaky Blinders’ world.

Q: Are there any other notable filming locations?

A: Yes, other notable locations include the Black Country Living Museum, where you can immerse yourself in the Peaky Blinders’ world, and various other spots in the West Midlands region of England.

As Peaky Blinders continues to captivate audiences around the world, the show’s filming locations play a crucial role in bringing the story to life. Whether it’s the bustling streets of Birmingham or the grandeur of Arley Hall, these iconic settings transport viewers back in time, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the world of the Shelby family and their notorious gang.