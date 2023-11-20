What live channels do you get with Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of live channels to enhance your entertainment experience. With a subscription to Peacock Premium, you gain access to an impressive lineup of live channels that cater to various interests and preferences.

News Channels:

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from around the world with live channels like NBC News NOW, Sky News, and CNBC. These channels provide real-time coverage of breaking news, in-depth analysis, and insightful commentary.

Sports Channels:

Sports enthusiasts can rejoice as Peacock Premium offers access to live sports channels such as NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel. Catch your favorite teams and athletes in action, enjoy live events, and relish exclusive sports content.

Entertainment Channels:

Peacock Premium also brings you a range of entertainment channels to keep you entertained. Tune in to channels like E! Live from the Red Carpet, Bravo, and SYFY for celebrity news, award shows, reality TV, and captivating sci-fi content.

Spanish-Language Channels:

For Spanish-speaking viewers, Peacock Premium offers a selection of live Spanish-language channels, including Telemundo, Universo, and CNBC en Español. Stay connected to your favorite shows, news, and entertainment in your preferred language.

FAQ:

1. What is Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium is a subscription-based streaming service offered NBCUniversal. It provides access to a vast library of on-demand content, including TV shows, movies, and exclusive Peacock Originals.

2. How much does Peacock Premium cost?

Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads. Some content may require an additional fee.

3. Can I watch live TV on Peacock Premium?

Yes, Peacock Premium offers a selection of live channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and Spanish-language channels, to enhance your streaming experience.

4. Can I access Peacock Premium on multiple devices?

Yes, you can access Peacock Premium on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content wherever and whenever you want.

In conclusion, Peacock Premium provides a diverse range of live channels, catering to news, sports, entertainment, and Spanish-language content. With its affordable pricing and extensive library of on-demand content, Peacock Premium offers a comprehensive streaming experience for viewers of all interests.