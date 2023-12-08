What live channels come with Peacock?

Peacock: A Comprehensive Guide to Live Channels and More

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content to its subscribers. From movies and TV shows to live sports and news, Peacock has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore the live channels that come with Peacock and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What live channels are available on Peacock?

Peacock offers a variety of live channels that cater to different interests. Some of the prominent channels include NBC News Now, Sky News, NBC Sports, and E! News. These channels provide real-time updates on news, sports events, entertainment, and more. Whether you’re a news junkie or a sports enthusiast, Peacock has you covered.

What can I expect from NBC News Now?

NBC News Now is a 24/7 streaming news network that delivers the latest news, analysis, and original reporting from NBC News. With NBC News Now on Peacock, you can stay informed about current events, politics, business, and more. The channel also features exclusive documentaries and in-depth coverage of major news stories.

What does Sky News offer on Peacock?

Sky News, a renowned British news channel, provides international news coverage, analysis, and documentaries. With Sky News on Peacock, you can access breaking news from around the world, gain insights into global affairs, and stay updated on international developments.

Can I watch live sports on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock offers live sports coverage through its NBC Sports channel. You can catch live events, including Premier League soccer matches, PGA Tour golf, and select Olympic sports. Peacock also provides access to sports talk shows, highlights, and exclusive content.

Is E! News available on Peacock?

Yes, E! News, the go-to channel for entertainment news, is available on Peacock. Stay up to date with the latest celebrity gossip, red carpet events, and exclusive interviews. E! News on Peacock ensures you never miss a beat in the world of entertainment.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides limited access to content, while the premium tier, called Peacock Premium, offers an ad-supported and an ad-free version for $4.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on my smart TV?

A: Yes, Peacock is available on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, mobile devices, and web browsers. Simply download the Peacock app or visit the website to start streaming.

Q: Are there parental controls on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers parental controls that allow you to restrict access to certain content based on ratings. This feature ensures a safe and age-appropriate viewing experience for children.

In conclusion, Peacock provides a diverse selection of live channels, including NBC News Now, Sky News, NBC Sports, and E! News. With its range of content and affordable subscription options, Peacock is a compelling streaming service for news, sports, and entertainment enthusiasts alike.