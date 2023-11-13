What LinkedIn Link to Put on Resume?

In today’s digital age, having a strong online presence is crucial when it comes to job hunting. One platform that has become increasingly popular for professionals is LinkedIn. With over 740 million users worldwide, LinkedIn provides a valuable space for networking, showcasing skills, and finding job opportunities. But when it comes to including your LinkedIn profile on your resume, what link should you use? Let’s explore some options and considerations.

Option 1: The Basic LinkedIn Profile Link

The most straightforward option is to include the basic LinkedIn profile link on your resume. This link typically looks like www.linkedin.com/in/yourname. It directs employers and recruiters to your profile, where they can find your work experience, education, skills, and recommendations. This option is suitable for most job seekers and is widely recognized.

Option 2: Customizing Your LinkedIn Profile URL

LinkedIn allows users to customize their profile URL to make it more personalized and professional. Instead of a string of random characters, you can create a URL that includes your name or a variation of it. For example, www.linkedin.com/in/yourfullname. Customizing your URL not only looks more polished but also makes it easier for others to find and remember your profile.

FAQ:

Q: Should I include my LinkedIn profile link on my resume?

A: Including your LinkedIn profile link on your resume is highly recommended. It allows potential employers to learn more about your professional background and qualifications.

Q: Can I use a different link format for my LinkedIn profile?

A: While the basic LinkedIn profile link is the most common format, you can also use a shortened URL or a QR code that directs to your profile. However, make sure the link is easily accessible and doesn’t require additional steps for the recruiter or employer.

Q: Is it necessary to customize my LinkedIn profile URL?

A: Customizing your LinkedIn profile URL is not mandatory, but it can make your profile more memorable and professional. It also helps in personal branding and makes it easier for others to find you.

In conclusion, including your LinkedIn profile link on your resume is a smart move in today’s job market. Whether you choose the basic profile link or customize your URL, make sure it is easily accessible and reflects your professional brand. Utilize the power of LinkedIn to enhance your job search and connect with potential employers.