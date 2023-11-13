What LinkedIn Learning Courses Are Free?

LinkedIn Learning, the online learning platform owned LinkedIn, offers a wide range of courses to help professionals enhance their skills and advance their careers. While many of these courses require a subscription or payment, there are also several free courses available for users to access. These free courses cover various topics and can be a valuable resource for individuals looking to expand their knowledge and expertise.

What are LinkedIn Learning courses?

LinkedIn Learning courses are online educational programs designed to provide individuals with the opportunity to learn new skills or improve existing ones. These courses are created industry experts and cover a wide range of subjects, including business, technology, creative arts, and more. Each course consists of video lessons, quizzes, and other interactive materials to facilitate effective learning.

What free courses are available on LinkedIn Learning?

LinkedIn Learning offers a selection of free courses that cater to different interests and professional needs. These courses are periodically updated, ensuring that users have access to relevant and up-to-date content. Some of the free courses currently available on LinkedIn Learning include:

1. “Time Management Fundamentals” – Learn effective time management techniques to boost productivity and achieve better work-life balance.

2. “Excel Essential Training” – Master the basics of Microsoft Excel and improve your data analysis and spreadsheet skills.

3. “Introduction to Photography” – Explore the fundamentals of photography, including composition, lighting, and editing techniques.

4. “Introduction to Graphic Design” – Learn the basics of graphic design, including color theory, typography, and layout principles.

These are just a few examples of the free courses available on LinkedIn Learning. The platform offers a wide range of other courses that cover various topics, ensuring there is something for everyone.

How can I access the free courses?

To access the free courses on LinkedIn Learning, you need to create a LinkedIn account if you don’t already have one. Once you have an account, simply visit the LinkedIn Learning website or download the mobile app, and browse through the available courses. The free courses will be clearly labeled, and you can enroll in them with just a few clicks.

Are the free courses of the same quality as the paid ones?

Yes, the free courses on LinkedIn Learning are of the same high quality as the paid courses. The platform ensures that all courses, regardless of whether they are free or paid, meet the same standards of excellence. The free courses are created industry experts and provide valuable insights and knowledge.

In conclusion, LinkedIn Learning offers a range of free courses that cover various subjects and can be accessed anyone with a LinkedIn account. These courses provide an excellent opportunity for professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge without any financial commitment. So why not take advantage of these free resources and invest in your personal and professional development today?

FAQ:

1. Can I earn a certificate for completing a free course on LinkedIn Learning?

No, certificates of completion are only available for paid courses on LinkedIn Learning.

2. Are the free courses available for a limited time?

No, the free courses on LinkedIn Learning are available indefinitely. However, the course selection may change over time as new courses are added or removed.

3. Can I access the free courses offline?

Yes, with a LinkedIn Learning subscription, you can download the course videos and watch them offline. However, this feature is not available for free courses.