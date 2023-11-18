What Lebron James Wife Name?

What is LeBron James’ Wife’s Name?

LeBron James, the renowned professional basketball player, is not only known for his exceptional skills on the court but also for his loving family. His wife, Savannah Brinson, has been his side throughout his successful career.

Who is Savannah Brinson?

Savannah Brinson, born on August 27, 1986, in Akron, Ohio, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She met LeBron James while they were both attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. The couple began dating in their senior year and have been together ever since. They got engaged on December 31, 2011, and tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in a lavish ceremony in San Diego, California.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson’s Family Life

LeBron and Savannah have three children together. Their eldest son, LeBron James Jr., was born on October 6, 2004. They also have a younger son, Bryce Maximus James, born on June 14, 2007, and a daughter, Zhuri Nova James, born on October 22, 2014. The couple is known for their strong commitment to family values and often shares heartwarming moments with their children on social media.

FAQ

Q: How did LeBron James and Savannah Brinson meet?

A: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson met while attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

Q: When did LeBron James and Savannah Brinson get married?

A: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson got married on September 14, 2013.

Q: How many children do LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have?

A: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have three children: LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri Nova James.

Q: What is Savannah Brinson’s profession?

A: Savannah Brinson is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

In conclusion, LeBron James’ wife’s name is Savannah Brinson. Their love story began in high school, and they have built a beautiful family together. Savannah is not only a supportive wife but also a successful entrepreneur in her own right. Their strong bond and commitment to family have made them one of the most admired couples in the sports world.