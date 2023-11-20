What Kylie Jenner Net Worth?

What is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth?

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has become a household name in recent years. From her successful cosmetics brand to her massive social media following, Jenner has amassed a fortune that has left many wondering: what is Kylie Jenner’s net worth?

As of 2021, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is estimated to be around $900 million, according to Forbes. This staggering figure is largely attributed to her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded in 2015. The brand quickly gained popularity, thanks in part to Jenner’s massive social media presence, and has since become a global sensation. In 2019, Jenner sold a majority stake in her company to beauty conglomerate Coty Inc., valuing the brand at $1.2 billion.

Jenner’s net worth is also bolstered her various endorsement deals, appearances on reality TV shows, and her successful clothing line with sister Kendall Jenner. Additionally, she has a lucrative partnership with Adidas and has collaborated with other high-profile brands such as Puma and Quay Australia.

FAQ:

1. How did Kylie Jenner become so wealthy?

Kylie Jenner’s wealth primarily stems from her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded in 2015. The brand’s success, coupled with her massive social media following, has catapulted her to financial success.

2. Is Kylie Jenner a billionaire?

While Kylie Jenner was previously hailed as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire Forbes, the magazine later retracted the title, stating that she had inflated her company’s value. However, she remains one of the wealthiest individuals in the entertainment industry.

3. What other ventures has Kylie Jenner pursued?

In addition to her cosmetics brand, Kylie Jenner has ventured into other business endeavors. She has a successful clothing line with her sister Kendall Jenner, partnerships with major brands like Adidas, and has made appearances on reality TV shows.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen. From her cosmetics empire to her various endorsements and collaborations, Jenner has built an impressive financial empire at a young age. As she continues to expand her brand and explore new opportunities, it’s safe to say that her net worth will only continue to grow.