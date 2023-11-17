What Kylie Jenner Husband Do?

What Does Kylie Jenner’s Husband Do?

In the world of celebrity gossip and high-profile relationships, one name that often comes up is Kylie Jenner. As a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has built a massive empire for herself through her cosmetics brand and social media presence. However, there is often curiosity surrounding her personal life, particularly when it comes to her husband. So, what exactly does Kylie Jenner’s husband do?

The Man Behind the Scenes: Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s husband is none other than the talented rapper and songwriter, Travis Scott. Born Jacques Bermon Webster II, Travis Scott rose to fame with his unique style of music that blends elements of hip-hop, trap, and psychedelic sounds. He gained widespread recognition with his critically acclaimed albums, such as “Rodeo” and “Astroworld.”

A Successful Music Career

Travis Scott’s primary occupation is his music career. He is known for his energetic performances and catchy tracks that have topped charts worldwide. With numerous hit singles like “Sicko Mode” and “Goosebumps,” Travis Scott has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the contemporary music industry.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Apart from his music, Travis Scott has also ventured into the world of business. He has collaborated with various brands, including Nike and McDonald’s, to release limited-edition merchandise and products. These partnerships have not only added to his net worth but have also solidified his status as a cultural icon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet?

A: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott met at the Coachella music festival in 2017 and began dating shortly after.

Q: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still together?

A: As of the latest updates, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer together but continue to co-parent their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Q: Does Travis Scott have any other notable achievements?

A: Yes, Travis Scott has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including Grammy nominations and Billboard Music Awards.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner’s husband, Travis Scott, is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the music industry. With his successful music career and entrepreneurial ventures, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide.