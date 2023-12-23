What kind of antenna do I need to get CBS?

What Type of Antenna Do I Need to Receive CBS?

Introduction

If you’re a fan of CBS and want to enjoy their programming without a cable or satellite subscription, you may be wondering what kind of antenna you need to receive their signal. In this article, we will explore the different types of antennas available and provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision.

Types of Antennas

There are two main types of antennas that can be used to receive CBS and other over-the-air (OTA) channels: indoor antennas and outdoor antennas.

Indoor Antennas

Indoor antennas are compact and easy to install, making them a popular choice for those living in urban areas or apartments. These antennas are typically placed near a window or on a wall, and they can receive signals from nearby broadcast towers. However, the range and signal strength of indoor antennas may be limited, especially if you live far away from the CBS broadcast tower.

Outdoor Antennas

Outdoor antennas are larger and more powerful than indoor antennas, making them ideal for those living in rural areas or far from broadcast towers. These antennas are mounted on rooftops or in attics, allowing them to capture signals from a greater distance. Outdoor antennas generally provide better reception and can pick up weaker signals, ensuring a more reliable CBS viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is CBS?

A: CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) is a major television network in the United States, known for popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “60 Minutes.”

Q: Can I receive CBS for free with an antenna?

A: Yes, CBS and other local channels are available for free over-the-air with the use of an antenna.

Q: How do I know which CBS affiliate broadcasts in my area?

A: You can visit the CBS website or use online tools like AntennaWeb.org to find the CBS affiliate in your location.

Conclusion

To receive CBS over-the-air, you will need an antenna capable of capturing the network’s signal. The type of antenna you choose depends on your location and the distance from the CBS broadcast tower. Indoor antennas are suitable for urban areas, while outdoor antennas are recommended for rural areas. By selecting the right antenna, you can enjoy CBS programming without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.