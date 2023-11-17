What Kim Kardashian Wore To Wedding?

In a highly anticipated event, reality TV star Kim Kardashian tied the knot with her long-time partner, Kanye West, in a lavish ceremony held in Florence, Italy. As always, all eyes were on the bride and her choice of wedding attire. So, what did Kim Kardashian wear to her wedding?

The Dress:

Kim Kardashian opted for a stunning custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture gown designed Riccardo Tisci. The dress featured intricate lace detailing and a sheer back, exuding elegance and sophistication. The long-sleeved gown hugged her curves and cascaded into a dramatic mermaid-style train, creating a truly show-stopping look.

The Accessories:

To complement her dress, Kim Kardashian wore a long silk veil that trailed behind her as she walked down the aisle. She completed her bridal ensemble with a pair of exquisite diamond earrings, adding a touch of sparkle to her overall look.

The Hair and Makeup:

Keeping her hair and makeup simple yet glamorous, Kim Kardashian opted for a sleek, center-parted hairstyle and a natural, radiant makeup look. Her flawless complexion was enhanced with soft, neutral tones, while her eyes were accentuated with subtle smoky eyeshadow and long, fluttery lashes.

FAQ:

Q: How much did Kim Kardashian’s wedding dress cost?

A: While the exact cost of Kim Kardashian’s wedding dress remains undisclosed, Givenchy Haute Couture gowns typically range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Q: Who designed Kim Kardashian’s wedding dress?

A: Kim Kardashian’s wedding dress was designed Riccardo Tisci, the creative director of Givenchy at the time.

Q: Did Kim Kardashian have multiple outfit changes during her wedding?

A: Yes, Kim Kardashian did have multiple outfit changes throughout her wedding day. Apart from her main ceremony gown, she also wore a shorter, more fitted dress for the reception.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian’s wedding attire was nothing short of breathtaking. Her custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture gown, paired with elegant accessories and a flawless beauty look, showcased her impeccable sense of style. It’s safe to say that her wedding dress will be remembered as one of the most iconic in celebrity wedding history.