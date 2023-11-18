What Kevin Hart Movies Are On Netflix?

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for its subscribers. Among the many talented actors featured on the platform, Kevin Hart stands out as one of the most beloved and successful comedians in the industry. With his unique style and infectious humor, Hart has won the hearts of millions around the world. If you’re a fan of his work and wondering which Kevin Hart movies are available to stream on Netflix, you’re in luck!

As of [current date], Netflix currently has several Kevin Hart movies in its extensive library. These films showcase Hart’s comedic prowess and his ability to bring laughter to audiences of all ages. Some of the Kevin Hart movies you can enjoy on Netflix include:

1. “Ride Along” (2014): In this action-comedy, Hart stars alongside Ice Cube as a security guard who joins his girlfriend’s brother, a tough cop, on a ride-along through the streets of Atlanta.

2. “Get Hard” (2015): Hart teams up with Will Ferrell in this hilarious comedy about a millionaire who enlists the help of a car washer to prepare him for a life behind bars.

3. “Central Intelligence” (2016): Hart shares the screen with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in this action-comedy, where they play former high school classmates who reunite for a dangerous mission.

4. “The Upside” (2017): Based on a true story, this heartwarming film follows the unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston) and his ex-convict caretaker (Hart).

These are just a few examples of the Kevin Hart movies available on Netflix. The platform regularly updates its content, so it’s always worth checking for new additions.

FAQ:

Q: Are all Kevin Hart movies available on Netflix?

A: No, not all of Kevin Hart’s movies are available on Netflix. The availability of movies on streaming platforms is subject to licensing agreements and can vary over time.

Q: Can I watch Kevin Hart stand-up specials on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix also offers several Kevin Hart stand-up specials, including “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and “Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.”

Q: Are there any upcoming Kevin Hart movies on Netflix?

A: While we cannot provide specific release dates, Netflix continues to acquire new content regularly. It’s possible that more Kevin Hart movies will be added to the platform in the future.

In conclusion, Netflix provides a selection of Kevin Hart movies for fans to enjoy. From action-comedies to heartfelt dramas, there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to laugh along with Kevin Hart’s hilarious performances on Netflix.