What Kerala People Eat in Dinner?

Kerala, a state located in the southern part of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and mouthwatering cuisine. The cuisine of Kerala is diverse and offers a wide range of flavors and dishes that are unique to the region. When it comes to dinner, Kerala people have a variety of options to choose from, each reflecting the vibrant culinary traditions of the state.

Traditional Kerala Dinner:

A traditional Kerala dinner typically consists of a variety of dishes served on a banana leaf. Rice is the staple food of Kerala, and it forms the base of most meals. Along with rice, a typical dinner includes a variety of curries, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, along with side dishes, pickles, and desserts.

Vegetarian Delights:

Kerala is known for its delicious vegetarian dishes. Some popular vegetarian curries include sambar (a lentil-based curry with vegetables), avial (a mixed vegetable curry cooked in coconut gravy), and olan (a curry made with ash gourd and coconut milk). These curries are usually accompanied thoran (a dry vegetable dish), pachadi (a yogurt-based side dish), and pickles.

Non-Vegetarian Delicacies:

For non-vegetarians, Kerala offers a plethora of mouthwatering options. Some popular non-vegetarian dishes include fish curry, chicken curry, and beef fry. These dishes are usually prepared with a blend of spices and coconut milk, giving them a unique and flavorful taste. Seafood lovers can indulge in dishes like prawn curry, crab roast, and squid fry, which are widely enjoyed in coastal regions of Kerala.

FAQ:

Q: What is a banana leaf?

A: A banana leaf is a large, flexible leaf that is used as a natural plate or serving vessel in many South Indian cuisines. It imparts a subtle flavor to the food and is eco-friendly.

Q: What is sambar?

A: Sambar is a lentil-based curry made with a variety of vegetables and spices. It is a popular dish in South Indian cuisine and is often served with rice or idli (steamed rice cakes).

Q: What is avial?

A: Avial is a mixed vegetable curry cooked in a coconut-based gravy. It is a signature dish of Kerala and is known for its unique blend of flavors.

In conclusion, a Kerala dinner is a delightful experience that showcases the rich culinary heritage of the state. Whether you prefer vegetarian or non-vegetarian dishes, Kerala offers a wide range of flavors and options to satisfy your taste buds. So, if you ever find yourself in Kerala, don’t miss the opportunity to savor the delectable dishes that grace the dinner tables of this beautiful state.