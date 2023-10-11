“Keep it Lemon”: The Trend Explained

A new TikTok trend called “keep it lemon” has been gaining popularity among users, leaving many over the age of 25 puzzled. The phrase, which has been around for some time, is accompanied the lemon emoji and signifies “keeping it cool” or “keeping it fresh.”

The origins of “keep it lemon” can be traced back to early 2022 when a TikToker named Jayjay Brooke, whose account no longer exists, first introduced it. The phrase is associated with the “charva” subculture, an extended version of the slang term “chav” that originally served as a derogatory label for working-class British youth in the 2000s.

Charva memes have gained popularity on platforms like TikTok, and users parody this subculture donning clothing brands like Stone Island and Nike and striking a pose referred to as the “charva point.” TikTokers have been captioning these parodies with “keep it lemon” since February of this year. The videos often include music genres associated with the “charva” stereotype, such as drum and bass and UK garage.

Since September, these parody videos have seen a surge in popularity, accumulating over 500 million views under the #keepitlemon hashtag the end of the month. However, the acceptability of these parodies is debatable. While the term “chav” has been reclaimed to some extent, many believe these videos mock working-class stereotypes and may perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

Despite the controversies surrounding the trend, “keep it lemon” continues to be widely used on TikTok, becoming a popular catchphrase among its young user base.

