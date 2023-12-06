What Kajol said about Pathan?

Kajol Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Film “Pathan”

Mumbai, India – Bollywood superstar Kajol recently shared some intriguing insights about her highly anticipated film “Pathan,” which has been making waves in the industry. In an exclusive interview, the talented actress shed light on her role, the film’s plot, and her experience working with the stellar cast.

Directed Siddharth Anand, “Pathan” is an action-packed thriller that stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film marks Kajol’s much-awaited return to the silver screen after a brief hiatus.

What did Kajol say about her role in “Pathan”?

Kajol expressed her excitement about playing a pivotal role in the film. She revealed that her character is a strong and independent woman who plays a crucial part in the narrative. The actress emphasized that her role in “Pathan” is unlike any she has portrayed before, promising fans a refreshing and memorable performance.

What can we expect from the plot of “Pathan”?

While Kajol remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, she did mention that “Pathan” is a high-octane thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film revolves around the world of espionage and showcases the intense cat-and-mouse chase between Shah Rukh Khan’s character and the antagonist, portrayed John Abraham. With its gripping storyline and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, “Pathan” is set to be a cinematic treat for fans.

What was Kajol’s experience working with the cast of “Pathan”?

Kajol expressed her admiration for her co-stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. She praised their professionalism and dedication, stating that their collective energy on set was infectious. Kajol also mentioned that working with Siddharth Anand was a delightful experience, as the director’s vision and attention to detail elevated the film to new heights.

As the release date of “Pathan” draws closer, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness this star-studded extravaganza on the big screen. With Kajol’s promising revelations, the anticipation for the film has reached new heights, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

FAQ:

