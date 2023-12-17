What K-pop group does HYBE own?

Title: HYBE’s Expansive K-Pop Empire: A Comprehensive Guide to the Groups Under Its Umbrella

Introduction:

In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, HYBE Corporation (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) has emerged as a powerhouse, revolutionizing the industry with its unique approach to music production and artist management. With a keen eye for talent and a commitment to nurturing artists’ creativity, HYBE has amassed an impressive roster of K-pop groups that have taken the world storm. Let’s delve into the captivating world of HYBE and explore the groups it owns.

HYBE’s K-Pop Groups:

1. BTS: Arguably the most globally recognized K-pop group, BTS has achieved unprecedented success under HYBE’s guidance. With their infectious music, powerful performances, and thought-provoking lyrics, BTS has captivated millions of fans worldwide, solidifying their position as global superstars.

2. TXT: Short for Tomorrow X Together, TXT is a five-member boy group that debuted in 2019. Known for their youthful energy, catchy melodies, and relatable lyrics, TXT has quickly gained a dedicated fanbase and continues to make waves in the K-pop scene.

3. ENHYPEN: Formed through the survival show “I-LAND,” ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group that made their debut in 2020. With their dynamic performances and diverse musical styles, ENHYPEN has garnered attention for their fresh approach to K-pop.

4. Seventeen: Although not directly owned HYBE, Seventeen is managed Pledis Entertainment, which became a subsidiary of HYBE in 2020. This thirteen-member boy group has gained recognition for their exceptional dance skills, self-produced music, and tight-knit bond with fans.

FAQs:

Q: What does HYBE stand for?

A: HYBE is an acronym for “Hear Your Beat Entertainment.”

Q: Are there any other groups under HYBE?

A: Apart from the aforementioned groups, HYBE also collaborates with various artists and producers, fostering a creative environment that encourages innovation and collaboration.

Q: Is HYBE involved in other entertainment ventures?

A: Yes, HYBE has expanded its reach beyond music and ventured into areas such as content production, artist management, and concert organization.

Conclusion:

HYBE Corporation has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the K-pop industry, with its diverse range of talented groups captivating audiences worldwide. Through their innovative approach to music and unwavering dedication to their artists, HYBE continues to shape the future of K-pop, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.